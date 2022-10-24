Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 476.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.18% of Kroger worth $60,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.