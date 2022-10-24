Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $50.73 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $254.50 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average of $243.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.