Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $52.96 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

