Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $52.96 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

