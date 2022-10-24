Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,268 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

