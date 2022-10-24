Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 256 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $55,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,301.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,134.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,395.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

