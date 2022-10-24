Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 385,325 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 385,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

