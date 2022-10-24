Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $86,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

