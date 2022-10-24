Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 785,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,432,703. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.