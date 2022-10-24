Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.60. 111,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,124. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

