Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

