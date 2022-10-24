Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $17.21 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.89. 34,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,739. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

