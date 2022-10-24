Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $29.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. 11,708,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.