Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

REYN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. 5,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

