Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 6,671 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,473 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. 91,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

