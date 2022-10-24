Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Down 0.5%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a market cap of $154.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 130,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

