RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 161962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
