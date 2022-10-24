RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 161962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

