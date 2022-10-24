Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.4 %
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $337.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
