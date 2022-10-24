Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $291.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.58. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

