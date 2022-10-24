Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148.16 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $148.16 million and $49,231.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,390.07 or 0.07203693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,390.49321739 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $93,617.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

