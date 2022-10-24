Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.21. 1,545,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,369,221. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

