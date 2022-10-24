Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Alleghany stock remained flat at $847.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.92. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

