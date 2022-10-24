Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 208 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.91. 39,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.88 and its 200-day moving average is $349.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

