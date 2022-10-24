Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,140 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $90.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,391.81. 4,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,791. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,134.46.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

