Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 305,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

