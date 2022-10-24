Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 106,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,144. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

