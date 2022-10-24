Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 49,005 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Discover Financial Services Profile

NYSE DFS traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. 35,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.