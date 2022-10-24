Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 795 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.94. 43,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

