Rose Marjorie Co Sells 2,344 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,236. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,806.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 826.67%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.80.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

