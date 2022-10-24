Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.65.
CAE Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE:CAE traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.29. 206,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,813. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.91. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 81.03.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
See Also
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.