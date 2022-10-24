Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.65.

CAE Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.29. 206,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,813. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.91. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 81.03.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

