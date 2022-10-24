Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

