Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $350.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.89.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.