Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $87,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.