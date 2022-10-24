Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Saipem Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SAPMY opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

