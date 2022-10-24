Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Saipem Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SAPMY opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMY)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.