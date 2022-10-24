Sandra Hook Purchases 8,889 Shares of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) insider Sandra Hook bought 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.25 ($13,986.19).

IVE Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get IVE Group alerts:

IVE Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. IVE Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

IVE Group Company Profile

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.