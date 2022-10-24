Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.99

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Sanmina Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina
In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sanmina by 16.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
