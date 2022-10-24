Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.99

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sanmina by 16.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

