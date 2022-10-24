SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

