SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
