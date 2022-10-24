Schaeffer Financial LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schaeffer Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.87. 82,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.