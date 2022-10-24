Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $31.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.19, but opened at $28.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

