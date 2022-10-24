Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.05. 273,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,717. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

