Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

