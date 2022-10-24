Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.07. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,355. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

