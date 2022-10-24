Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $40,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,343. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

