Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $475,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. 14,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

