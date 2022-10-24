Sciencast Management LP Acquires 2,137 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 359.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $185.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.51. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.61 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

