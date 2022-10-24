Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble Trading Up 3.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

TRMB stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

