Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

