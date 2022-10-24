Scotiabank Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,253. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.