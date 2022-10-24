Scotiabank Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 10.1 %

MGDPF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,178. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

