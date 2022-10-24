Scotiabank Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.